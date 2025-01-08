Ethan Page Responds To The Rock After Their Segment At NXT New Year’s Evil

Former NXT Champion Ethan Page recently shared his thoughts on The Rock following their brief interaction at last night’s NXT New Year’s Evil.

In a backstage segment, The Rock came across Ethan Page, who was speaking with NXT General Manager Ava. The Rock interrupted Page, who was complaining and talked to him about breaking Je’Von Evans’ jaw. ‘The Final Boss’ also warned Page that “payback’s gonna be a b***h.”

The Rock further made it clear that Ava is the real boss in NXT and said if Page wants to stay on The Great One’s good books, he needs to respect Ava. He then said that he hoped he’d see him on the main roster and then smacked Page’s backside, telling him to get his “sweet ass on out of here.”

Ethan Page took to social media and responded to The Rock’s comments. In a video clip, he said:

“You know, Shawn Michaels? Not a fan. Triple H, not a fan. Nick Khan, I’m assuming [he’s] not a fan. The Final Boss seems to get what I got going on. Hell, he even said I had a sweet ass. I guess we could say that The Final Boss smells what Ethan Page is cooking.”

The Final Boss is enough for me pic.twitter.com/VmKiHTTFU9 — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) January 8, 2025

Later, The Rock came out to the ring to deliver a promo and even mentioned the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, referencing his recent gesture toward him during WWE Raw’s debut on Netflix.