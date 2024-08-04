Finn Balor Breaks Silence After Judgement Day’s Implosion At SummerSlam 2024

Finn Balor has broken his silence after the implosion of The Judgement Day faction as seen on last night’s SummerSlam 2024 event from Cleveland.

The former Universal Champion finally turned on Damian Priest after weeks of teases. He ended up costing the 41-year-old the match against Gunther, which signaled the end of Priest’s first world title reign with the company at 118 days.

The former Bullet Club leader took on his Twitter earlier this morning to react to the events of last night. He wrote a short message saying that he woke up in a good mood this morning:

I woke up in a good mood — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 4, 2024

Balor wasn’t the only one who made a comment. JD McDonagh posted some photos of himself ripping off a Judgement Day shirt, claiming that he never liked it:

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-P42QUuy77/?hl=en&img_index=1

What’s Next For Judgement Day?

The other side of the equation at SummerSlam was Dominik Mysterio’s betrayal of The Mami. Dirty Dom cost Rhea Ripley a women’s title match against Liv Morgan, leaving Ripley in disbelief. Morgan also made a post on Twitter this morning:

Everything you love is mine. @RheaRipley_WWE



Liv Morgan Revenge Tour ???? pic.twitter.com/PQsfxWDbdV — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 4, 2024

The big question coming out of the PPV event is if we will see the remaining members of the Judgement Day sticking together or if each star will go their separate ways.

The future of this storyline will depend on the revelation of whether Finn Balor acted on his own or Liv Morgan was the mastermind behind his turn as well. We will have to tune in to Raw tonight to find the answers.