‘About Time’ – Goldberg Teases Imminent WWE Return

Bill Goldberg could be on his way back to WWE programming very soon judging from a post by the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion. Taking to X, Goldberg shared footage of his return to WWE in late 2016 after over a dozen years away. Goldberg added that his return to WWE is nearing as it’s “about time to replicate this.”

About time to replicate this! pic.twitter.com/HktLIlgPZM — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) April 22, 2025

Goldberg shared in 2024 that his retirement match will come in 2025, though he stopped short of giving an exact date, location, or opponent for his in-ring farewell. Many fans have predicted that GUNTHER will be Goldberg’s last opponent following a segment at the WWE Bad Blood Premium Live Event last October.

Goldberg has been working hard to ensure his body delivers a match fitting his retirement from the ring. On social media, the WWE Hall of Famer has shared photos from his workouts and has revealed he has undergone stem cell therapy to deal with past injuries. Whatever comes, fans can expect quite the send off for the wrestling icon.