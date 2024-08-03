Hardy Boyz Reportedly Working With WWE For Documentaries & More

Matt and Jeff Hardy have been working with WWE to produce interviews for upcoming documentaries, Fightful Select has reported. In addition to interviews, other content with the brothers has reportedly been filmed that will be rolled out on WWE’s digital media platforms in the future. WWE sources reportedly told Fightful that fans shouldn’t read too much into this situation, but that an eventual appearance by the brothers wouldn’t be out of the question.

The Hardy Boyz separately parted ways with AEW earlier this year and both have since been working with TNA. It has been reported that both men are working in TNA without official contracts meaning WWE would be able to offer them a deal if they wanted.

Matt and Jeff’s last return to WWE took place at WrestleMania 33 and the pair won the RAW Tag Team Championships in one of the most exciting returns in recent history. Matt left WWE in 2020 while Jeff would be controversially released the next year after refusing to enter rehab. It was later revealed that the behavior that made WWE insist on Jeff entering rehab was not due to drugs.

Could A Return Happen?

Fans reportedly should not read too much into the Hardyz filming WWE content, but there are those eager to see the legendary brothers make a full-term return. Last month, Matt Hardy told fans to “never say never” and teased that the Hardy Boyz could return as part of the ongoing NXT-TNA crossover. The elder Hardy pointed out that the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships are a set of titles that the pair are yet to win and teased that could change.

This tease came shortly after Matt said on Busted Open Radio that his “best case scenario” would see the pair have “a hell of a run” in TNA before doing “something small” in WWE followed by a Hall of Fame induction. Jeff has said he only wants an induction if he goes in with his brother. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest on Matt & Jeff Hardy and a potential WWE return.