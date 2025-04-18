How Lyra Valkyria Could Join An Elite Group At WrestleMania 41

Lyra Valkyria will make her WrestleMania debut this weekend where she hopes to become one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions. Not only could the reigning Women’s Intercontinental Champion leave Las Vegas with two titles, she could make history in the process.

Should Valkyria win, she will become the first woman in history to hold a tag-title and Intercontinental gold simultaneously. She will also become the ninth wrestler to hold a tag title and an intercontinental title at the same time. Valkyria will join an elite group including Shawn Michaels, Ken Shamrock, Owen Hart, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, Triple H, Test, Kane, and Seth Rollins.

H/T to @WWEStats for uncovering this stat. Stay tuned to SEScoops for more interesting wrestling facts and statistics.

Valkyria will team with Bayley, a woman who’s no stranger to huge victories at WrestleMania. The pair may be a new team but have already proven themselves as they eliminated every other team in a gauntlet match to earn the opportunity at WrestleMania 41. With Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defending, however, winning the gold will be no easy feat for The Role Modeal and the Valkyrie inside Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.