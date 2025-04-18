Lyra Valkyria, WrestleMania
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

How Lyra Valkyria Could Join An Elite Group At WrestleMania 41

by Thomas Lowson
WWE WrestleMania 41

Lyra Valkyria will make her WrestleMania debut this weekend where she hopes to become one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions. Not only could the reigning Women’s Intercontinental Champion leave Las Vegas with two titles, she could make history in the process.

Should Valkyria win, she will become the first woman in history to hold a tag-title and Intercontinental gold simultaneously. She will also become the ninth wrestler to hold a tag title and an intercontinental title at the same time. Valkyria will join an elite group including Shawn Michaels, Ken Shamrock, Owen Hart, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, Triple H, Test, Kane, and Seth Rollins.

H/T to @WWEStats for uncovering this stat. Stay tuned to SEScoops for more interesting wrestling facts and statistics.

Valkyria will team with Bayley, a woman who’s no stranger to huge victories at WrestleMania. The pair may be a new team but have already proven themselves as they eliminated every other team in a gauntlet match to earn the opportunity at WrestleMania 41. With Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defending, however, winning the gold will be no easy feat for The Role Modeal and the Valkyrie inside Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

Bayley & Lyra Valkyria Are Ready For WrestleMania Tag Title Opportunity
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.
WrestleMania 41 Sign
WrestleMania 41 News

Related News