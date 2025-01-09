Mark Henry Claims Hulk Hogan’s Made No Effort to Address Racist Comments

Hulk Hogan was resoundingly booed during this week’s Raw, the show’s debut episode on Netflix. Many attribute the negative response to lingering backlash over racist comments Hogan made, which Mark Henry believes the Hulkster has not adequately addressed.

Speaking to TMZ, Henry, who received a far warmer reception during his recent return to WWE, shared his thoughts on the fan reaction to Hogan.

“With the social climate and the things [Hulk’s] said and done and his lack of effort to try and fix it, people are gonna come down on it.”

Hogan was fired from WWE in 2015 after a leaked video revealed him making racist comments. In the footage, Hogan expressed disgust at the idea of his daughter dating a Black man, repeatedly used the n-word, and admitted to being “a racist, to a point.”

According to Henry, Hogan made little effort to genuinely reflect or grow from the incident, instead seemingly hoping the controversy would fade over time.

“He never wanted to go forward and fix it. That’s what happens when you think everything is gonna go away. It’s not gonna go away.”

WWE reinstated Hogan in 2018, though fan reactions have been mixed since his return. Upon rejoining the company, Hogan held a backstage meeting where he apologized for his comments and for damaging WWE’s image. However, his apology also included a cautionary message to others about being recorded without their consent.

Hulk Hogan Booed On RAW: Hulkster Reacts & Future Plans

Hogan has been featured in promotional material for this month’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, though questions remain as to whether he’ll appear in person. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest updates on the controversial Hall of Famer, whose actions outside the ring continue to shape his legacy among fans.