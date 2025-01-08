Hulk Hogan Booed On RAW: Hulkster Reacts & Future Plans

Hulk Hogan’s return to WWE programming didn’t go entirely during this week’s Raw, but fans may not have seen the last of the Hulkster.

What Happened On Raw?

During Raw’s historic debut episode on Netflix, Hogan appeared to promote his Real American Beer, an official sponsor of WWE events. Despite talking about his love for the fans, the Hulkster, who was accompanied by a flag-waving Jimmy Hart, was resoundingly booed by those inside the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Hogan’s Response

The Hulkster was reportedly not entirely surprised by the frosty reception he received this week. Sportskeeda’s Chris Featherstone reports that Hogan “thought it was going to be 50/50” with half the fans on his side and half against him.

Samantha Irvin Recalls Hulk Hogan Being Booed During Ad Breaks

Why Did Fans Boo Hulk Hogan?

There are several reasons that fans may have booked one of pro wrestling’s biggest stars, including:

Racist Remarks : racist remarks. In the video, Hogan used racial slurs, rejected the idea of his daughter dating Black men, and admitted to being “a racist, to a point.”

: racist remarks. In the video, Hogan used racial slurs, rejected the idea of his daughter dating Black men, and admitted to being “a racist, to a point.” Political Controversies: Hogan’s support for Donald Trump in the 2024 U.S. presidential election has alienated some fans. Controversy deepened last year after Hogan blamed a racially insensitive comment about Kamala Harris on his beer consumption.

Hogan’s support for Donald Trump in the 2024 U.S. presidential election has alienated some fans. Controversy deepened last year after Hogan blamed a racially insensitive comment about Kamala Harris on his beer consumption. Backstage Politics: Several wrestlers have accused Hogan of using backstage politics to advance his career at the expense of others.

Several wrestlers have accused Hogan of using backstage politics to advance his career at the expense of others. Exaggerated Stories: Over the years, Hogan has been known for telling dubious anecdotes. Notably, he claimed to have wrestled at SummerSlam 1992 in memory of a young fan who had passed away—despite not appearing at the event.

WWE Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Hulk Hogan’s ‘Real American Beer’

What’s Next?

Hogan’s current standing among fans has raised questions as to what role, if any, the Hulkster will play in future WWE plans. The Daily Mail reports that “Plans are for Hogan to be a bad guy again and to help out a future storyline with another wrestler.”

The belief is that a heel turn could work, given the success of The Rock’s Final Boss character in 2023, after fans rejected the Brahma Bull. Hogan has reportedly stipulated that he does not want his politics or support for President-Elect Trump to be a part of his on-screen character.