WWE wants their fans “hulking up” with a cold brewski courtesy of Hulk Hogan’s beer for years to come. An announcement was made on Monday morning by WWE that the company has formed a “Mega Powers” type alliance with Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer.

The new multi-year partnership revealed that Real American Beer will be a weekly advertisement stretched on the RAW ring canvas every week as that red brand begins its debut on Netflix starting tonight, January 6.

Quotes regarding the partnership come from both TKO EVP Grant Norris-Jones and Hogan himself. The latter spoke in true Hogan form, expressing his excitement for his presence to pop on WWE programming once again.

Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President & Head of Global Partnerships for TKO, complimented Hogan for doing a tremendous job introducing an exciting, new product to a competitive marketplace. “We are excited to unlock a new partnership category and to showcase Real American Beer in front of Netflix’s global audience,” he said.

Real American Beer co-founder Hulk Hogan also cut a promo about the partnerhsip:

“Well, let me tell you something brother! From the first time I stepped into the ring, I’ve always fought for something bigger than myself. I’m thrilled to bring Real American Beer into the ring with WWE. Together, we’re bringing that pride to America, one beer, one match at a time, brother!”

The press release also noted that Real American Beer will receive a social media boost in tandem with WWE as the company will present the beer on its digital platforms. Hogan is reportedly scheduled to make an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW.