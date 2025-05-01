Hulk Hogan Teases Donald Trump Appearance at Real American Wrestling’s Inaugural Event

Hulk Hogan’s new freestyle wrestling league is already generating buzz—but now there’s a political twist. In a recent interview, Hogan hinted that none other than former President Donald Trump may appear at the league’s debut event in Cleveland on August 30.

“We were way ahead of the game… but to see our president step up and be involved, I said, I think I know who’s going to be at our August 30th event in Cleveland,” Hogan said. “I might know somebody. I’d say so. The big man himself.”

Hogan and Trump have a longstanding relationship, dating back to their shared ties with WWE and appearances at WrestleMania. Trump recently drew headlines for attending the NCAA Wrestling Championships, a moment Hogan says “definitely factored in” to the timing and positioning of his new league.

The comment adds a new layer of intrigue to Hogan’s Real American Wrestling launch, which has already positioned itself as a disruptor by offering elite amateur wrestlers paid opportunities outside traditional promotions.

While no official confirmation has been made, Hogan’s playful yet pointed comments suggest fans and media should expect more than just athletic fireworks when the league makes its debut.

What to Watch: Will Trump’s presence turn the launch into a political spectacle? All eyes are now on Cleveland, August 30.