The Incredible Hulk Lou Ferrigno Attends 8/9 WWE SmackDown

The stars came out for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown which dealt with the fallout of an explosive WWE SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event. At the show in Tulsa, Oklahoma’s BOK Center, actor Lou Ferrigno was spotted in the crowd.

LOU FERRIGNO IS HERE RAAAAAH#SmackDown

Ferrigno is best known for playing The Hulk in the Incredible Hulk TV series that ran from March 1978 to May 1982. The show marked the first live-action portrayal of the iconic MARVEL Comics character who has since been played by Eric Bana, Eric Norton and Mark Ruffalo.

It was a deal in 1984 between MARVEL and Titan Sports that allowed for Hulk Hogan to use the ‘Hulk’ name that the comic book giant owned. This unique situation was referenced in Marvel Comics Presents #45 (1988) when the Hulk threw a wrestler resembling Hogan off of an arena roof as the wrestler had “picked the wrong name.”

Years after playing the Hulk, Ferrigno would appear in I Love You, Man, where he would break out the Tazmission submission hold.

WWE SmackDown – August 9

Ferrigno had quite the view for a massive episode of SmackDown that dealt with what transpired at WWE SummerSlam. Roman Reigns returned on the show and laid waste to the New Bloodline, while Cody Rhodes rejected Solo Sikoa’s demand for a rematch. Instead, Rhodes shared that he plans to face Kevin Owens at WWE Bash In Berlin with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line. The show will take place from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany and mark WWE’s first Premium Live Event in the European country.