Jade Cargill’s ‘1 of 1’ Vignette Rubs Some the Wrong Way

by Michael Reichlin

Jade Cargill’s return to WWE has generated backstage buzz, particularly due to her recent promo where she declared, “there are wolves in the shape of women all around me.”

According to Fightful Select, at least one talent noted that some in the locker room took the statement personally. The reaction comes amid the revelation of a backstage altercation between Cargill and Shayna Baszler that had previously remained private.

While Cargill’s promo was likely intended to build intrigue around her WWE run, it has reportedly sparked discussion among the roster.

It remains to be seen whether this tension will translate to on-screen developments.

Closing In: Narrowing Down Suspects for Jade Cargill’s Attacker
