Inside Gunther’s Mindset Ahead of WrestleMania 41

After capturing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2024 by defeating Damian Priest, Gunther has remained a dominant force, successfully defending his title against Priest, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso.

As WrestleMania 41 approaches, the champion is set to face Uso once again. Speaking with Sam Roberts on The RAW Recap, the Austrian grappler discussed the pressure associated with high-profile matches.

“I never had an issue with fitting in those situations. I always knew what I’m capable of. I always knew where I belonged,” he said. “Even though this year it’s not the scenario I wanted to be in, I have an opponent that’s overreaching by a mile, that is not on my level. I’m a professional. I’m the World Heavyweight Champion. There’s a duty to fulfill, and I’m going to do that.”

When asked about his excitement for WrestleMania, Gunther maintained that his personal emotions take a backseat to the responsibility of holding the title.

“My personal feelings, it’s too intimate of a question to answer,” he said. “I’m here to fulfill my duties as World Heavyweight Champion. That’s what I’m doing right now.”

Gunther’s comments underscore his serious approach to title defenses, reinforcing his image as a focused and disciplined champion heading into WWE’s biggest stage.

Gunther previously said he’s planning a “mercy killing” of Jey Uso at WrestleMania, while the “Main Event” Uce says he’s ready to unleash the beast within him at WWE’s biggest show of the year: