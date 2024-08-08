Interesting Stat On WWE’s Champions After SummerSlam Title Changes

The landscape of WWE champions has reached a feat not seen in close to five years following the title changes that unfolded at SummerSlam 2024. The Biggest Party of the Summer saw four titles change hands, as Bron Breakker, LA Knight, Nia Jax, and GUNTHER left Cleveland, Ohio with gold.

With these title changes, WWE is currently in a period where all reigning champions across both the main roster and WWE NXT won their titles this year. The United States Championship was the last title to join the list as Logan Paul had held the gold since WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

The last time all WWE champions held titles they’d won in the same year was all the way back in late 2009. The champions at the time were:

WWE Champion: Sheamus (Won in December 2009)

World Heavyweight Champion: The Undertaker (Won in October 2009)

ECW World Champion: Christian (Won in July 2009)

United States Champion: The Miz (Won in October 2009)

Intercontinental Champion: Drew McIntyre (Won in December 2009)

Unified WWE Tag Team Champions: DX (Won in December 2009)

WWE Divas Champion: Melina (Won in October 2009)

WWE Women’s Champion: Michelle McCool (Won in May 2009)

H/T to @WWEStats for uncovering this stat. Stay tuned to SEScoops for more interesting wrestling facts and statistics.

The question now is which of WWE’s current champions will be able to keep their gold the longest, and who will be the first to drop their gold. Coming out of SummerSlam, only one title match has been confirmed as new World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER will take on Randy Orton at WWE Bash In Berlin on August 31.