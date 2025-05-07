“I’ve Never Been A Big Fan Of It” – Will Ospreay On WWE’s Product

AEW star Will Ospreay respects WWE but has admitted that he isn’t a fan of their product, preferring AEW’s approach. Speaking with the Daily Star ahead of Forbidden Door 2025, Ospreay recalled enjoying certain WWE stars like Eddie Guerrero and Edge as a kid but finding the overall product “lame” and “recycled” as he got older.

While acknowledging WWE is “on fire now,” Ospreay stated, “not only as a viewer but also as a wrestler, I just don’t enjoy it… I just never was a WWE guy.” He elaborated on his critique: “I respect it and I respect the guys doing it. That schedule is crazy… I just didn’t like it. I don’t like the show, I don’t like the style of wrestling, I don’t like the presentation.”

However, he praised AEW’s approach, noting, “when AEW came along and they went with more the sports-based style of it, it was something that I could sink my teeth into.” Despite WWE’s business advantages, Ospreay firmly believes AEW excels in the ring.

“Yeah, you guys are the biggest… drawing the bigger houses… got the bigger deals. But the moment the bell rings, I think we’re better than all of them,” he stated, while acknowledging WWE has strong promo talents like CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

He also clarified he doesn’t hate Triple H, having never met him. Ospreay faces Hangman Page in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament final at AEW Double or Nothing on May 25. The winner will challenge for the World Title at All In.