Creator Behind Jacob Fatu’s WrestleMania Mask Revealed

At WWE WrestleMania 41: Saturday, Jacob Fatu won the United States Title from LA Knight, marking his first taste of singles gold as a WWE Superstar. Living up to his nickname as ‘The Samoan Werewolf,’ Fatu arrived at Allegiant Stadium with a unique werewolf-themed mask.

Fatu’s striking look was curtosy of Jason Baker, a horror effects legend. On X, Baker was pleased to see his creation get the spotlight on WWE’s grandest stage.

Baker has collaborated with WWE several times to create striking masks and effects for some of the company’s top stars. Some of Baker’s works include The Fiend, Uncle Howdy, Cody Rhodes’ skull mask, and the mask worn by Rhea Ripley following her orbitan bone fracture. Outside of wrestling, he has worked with major horror movie projects including the Terrifier franchise and has been working with the metal band Slipknot.

As for Fatu, his imposing entrance was masked by his work in the match as hhe withstood all LA Knight had to offer. Now, the Samoan Werewolf hold the United States Championship and is ready to dish out punishment to the SmackDown roster.