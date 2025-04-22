James Gunn Reacts to John Cena’s Historic 17th WWE Title Win

John Cena is now a 17-time WWE World Champion, fulfilling a portion of his promise to ruin pro wrestling for everyone. While Cena plans on ruining things for the fans, director James Gunn is pleased with what he’s seen.

Taking to X, Gunn backed Cena following his WrestleMania 41 victory over Cody Rhodes.

Gunn and Cena are close allies, with John playing Christopher ‘Peacemaker’ Smith in Gunn’s 2021 The Suicide Squad movie. Cena reprised the role for the Peacemaker series on MAX, delivering more of the hilarious though intense character who first appeared in DC Comics. Peacemaker’s second season will premiere this August, and like the first season will feature eight episodes.

John Cena was on this week’s Raw where a future title feud with long-time rival Randy Orton was teased. Many predict that their match, perhaps the last time the the pair will share the ring, will come at Backlash in Orton’s native St. Louis. While a match between the two hasn’t been announced, it’s clear who Gunn will be backing.