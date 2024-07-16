Jelly Roll Teased For SummerSlam, Sami Zayn Comedy Show Announced

The WWE fans could see award-winning artist Jelly Roll perform at SummerSlam 2024, judging by a tweet from CCO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque.

On Twitter, Levesque shared that two of Jelly Roll’s tracks will be the themes for the Biggest Party of the Summer: Dead End Road from his Twisters album and Liar from his album coming this fall. The Game also teased Jelly Roll appearing at SummerSlam if the artist is free on August 3.

Excited to have my friend Jelly Roll back with two official #SummerSlam theme songs: “Dead End Road” off Twisters: The Album, and “Liar” off his album coming this fall.



Btw, @JellyRoll615 – let me know if you're free on Aug. 3 to play a few songs for the @WWEUniverse… pic.twitter.com/IBGfSoydZY — Triple H (@TripleH) July 15, 2024

Jelly Roll’s wrestling fandom is hardly in question as he has shown time and time again to be a member of the WWE Universe. Last November, Jelly Roll appeared on WWE Monday Night RAW and got into an altercation with JD McDonagh and ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio.

Sami Zayn Comedy Coming To Cleveland

It remains to be seen if Jelly Roll will perform at SummerSlam, but we know that Sami Zayn will be performing that weekend out of the ring. In a press release, WWE confirmed that the Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland comedy show is coming to SummerSlam weekend on Friday, August 2. Tickets will go on sale July 17, at 10 a.m ET and there will be a limited number of post-show meet and greets.

This will be the latest example of the reigning Intercontinental Champion flexing his creative chops. The inaugural event happened earlier this month in Toronto for Money in the Bank weekend and in addition to Zayn, featured Cody Rhodes, Bayley, Johnny Knoxville, and others. Zayn also performed at this year’s Netflix Is A Joke festival and received rave reviews for his set.