Jey Uso on Jimmy Uso’s Upcoming Return: “Wait Until You See His Greatness”

‘Main Event’ Jey Uso has assured the fans that they are going to love it when his twin brother, Jimmy Uso returns.

Jey told Sports Illustrated that fans have only seen a few glimpses of Jimmy’s ability. He then labeled his brother the ‘funniest guy’ he knows and said that he couldn’t be hated for long. Jey teased Jimmy’s impending return and how he will show his greatness. He said:

“And people are going to love Jimmy. He’s the funniest guy I know, so much funnier than me. You’ve seen glimpses of what he can do on his own. Wait until you see his greatness. He’s up next.”

Jey also believes that the self-proclaimed ‘Tribal Chief’ Solo Sikoa, who is their younger brother deserves a beating. He said:

“Solo needs his ass whupped. There’s no doubt about that.”

The Usos are one of the greatest tag teams of all time. They were part of The Bloodline and the duo is eight-time Tag Team Champions in WWE. However, the brother tag team split last year due to their rivalry. This led to them settling the score inside the ring at WrestleMania XL.

While Jey Uso has been striving in singles competition, Jimmy was attacked by Solo Sikoa and ousted from The Bloodline. Roman Reigns recently returned to make it clear that he is ‘The Original Tribal Chief.’ There has been speculation that there will be a Bloodline Civil War in the future and The Usos are likely to stand by Roman Reigns.