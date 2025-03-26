Jey Uso Stands Up to His Critics: ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’

Jey Uso has addressed criticism surrounding his in-ring skills and the perception of his WWE ascent, making it clear he’s not backing down. Speaking on the Raw Recap podcast, Uso reflected on the impact of the Bloodline storyline and how it boosted his confidence as a solo performer.

“Run that whole Bloodline story back from day one,” he said. “You’ll get lost in the sauce like everybody else. They wanted me to beat Roman. They cheered for me hard. There was never no backlash at that moment.”

Uso emphasized how the experience helped him evolve on the mic and in front of the camera, calling it his “best body of work.” Addressing critics, he said he understands he’s being scrutinized because of his current position, but he’s earned his spot.

“There’s a whole bunch of dope wrestlers way better than me,” he admitted. “They got 20 moves, and y’all can do all that, but they not in my position. It’s a different game up here.”

Reflecting on fan reactions, especially during his entrance, Uso made it clear he’s here to stay—and intends to make another statement at WrestleMania 41.

“I shake arenas, bro. The ground under your feet will be shaking when my entrance is out,” he said. “That’s the levels I’m at, and I’m gonna stay there. I ain’t going nowhere. I’m gonna shock the world two times.”

While Jey Uso is ready to reach the pinnacle of his career at WrestleMania 41 when he battles GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship, The Undertaker recently shared his view that WWE made a gutsy call by placing Uso in this spotlight.