Jey Uso Ready to Embrace the Fan’s Love & Hate In ‘YEET Era’

Jey Uso captured the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41 and now a new era has dawned for ‘Main Event Jey.’ Speaking at the post-WrestleMania 41: Saturday press conference, Jey admitted that he never dreamed as a child of this moment.

“I just wanted to be a tag team wrestler with my twin brother. [But] once you start to progress and see different doors open, you want to take advantage of those opportunities.”

Jey has certainly made the most of his opportunity, but said his journey to the top has been “hard” thanks to fans being smarter to the business than ever before. But in a bold declaration, Jey is ready to carve out his legacy as World Heavyweight Champion.

“Welcome to the YEET Era. I don’t know what’s about to happen. I’m gonna embrace the hate. I’m gonna embrace the love.”

This victory is by far the biggest of Jey’s career which includes a Royal Rumble win, Intercontinental Title reign and many runs as a tag team champion. Now, Jey stands atop WWE and is ready for whatever comes next.