Jey Uso Joins Elite Club With WWE World Heavyweight Title Win

Jey Uso is the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion, and the ‘Main Event’ star has joined an elite club in the process. Jey’s victory opened WrestleMania 41 to an electric start after he defeated GUNTHER to end the Ring-General’s 259-day reign.

With his victory, Jey has become the fourth Samoan to hold a WWE World Champion. The master of ‘YEET’ joins Yokozuna, The Rock, and Roman Reigns in one epic group of Superstars. During the WrestleMania Countdown event, Reigns praised his cousin and acknowledged that he is proud of the success Jey has spent his career working towards.

Jey Uso is the 4th Samoan World Champion in WWE History #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ITbU8Eyhay — Public Enemies Podcast (@PublicEnemiesHQ) April 19, 2025

Jey has joined another elite group following his victory over GUNTHER. By forcing the Ring General to tap out, Jey is now the second ever Superstar to force GUNTHER to submit. The only other person? GUNTHER’s long-time WWE rival, Ilja Dragunov.

As champion, Jey will have to learn what it means to be the target of every other WWE Raw Superstar. And while it is one thing to win a title, keeping the gold is another matter altogether.