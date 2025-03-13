Jim Ross on WrestleMania 41 Main Event: ‘What’s Rock Going to Do?’

With John Cena’s shocking heel turn and his upcoming world title match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, legendary commentator Jim Ross is eager to see how the story unfolds—especially when it comes to The Rock’s potential involvement.

On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Ross speculated about the direction of the match and whether Rhodes will have to deal with a two-on-one situation.

“What’s their deal mean now?” Ross asked. “Is it… what’s Rock going to do? Do we know?”

His co-host Conrad Thompson noted that while Cena and Rhodes are officially set for the championship match, the door is wide open for outside interference and shenanigans. Ross playfully pondered who might even the odds for Cody, throwing out a surprising name.

“Could be anybody, I guess… could be Stone Cold.”

While he was half-joking, the idea of Stone Cold Steve Austin stepping in to counterbalance The Rock and Cena would certainly send shockwaves through the wrestling world. Austin, who resides in Nevada, has long been linked to a potential WWE return, and WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas could be the perfect stage.

With WWE making bold creative moves under its new leadership, Ross is eager to see how things unfold.

“I’m fired up about a heel John Cena,” Ross said. “I’m looking forward to seeing it pay off.”

As WrestleMania approaches, the biggest question remains: Will The Rock fully align with Cena? And if so, will Rhodes have backup in his corner? If Austin were to step in, WWE could be setting up one of the most electrifying showdowns in wrestling history.