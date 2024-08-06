Joe Hendry: ‘I Believe I’ll Share The Screen With John Cena & The Rock’

Could Joe Hendry go face-to-face with WWE icons like John Cena and The Rock? The TNA Wrestling star certainly believes so. Speaking with The Wrestling Matt, Hendry shared his belief that he will one day share the ring with the two megastars.

“I believe I will have an in-ring interaction with The Rock. I believe I will have a match with John Cena. If I’d have told you four months ago this is where I’d be right now, no one would have believed me. But I did. My team did.”

During the podcast, Hendry noted that it’s possible his interaction with The Rock will be a ‘guitar off’ between himself and WWE’s Final Boss. The Rock, like Hendry, has hosted several concerts over the years to poke fun at in-ring opponents.

- Advertisement -

It’s impossible to ignore how popular Hendry has become in a relatively short period of time. 2024 has seen the Scottish star be a focal point of TNA’s crossover with NXT, and is set to return during tonight’s Great American Bash (Week Two) event. Hendry will take on Joe Coffey of Gallus on tonight’s show, in the singles debut for Joe in NXT.

As for John Cena and The Rock, their returns to WWE programming are already etched in stone. The Rock confirmed during the post-WrestleMania RAW that he will be back, but has his sights set on Cody Rhodes. The Great One remains tied to WWE off-screen as part of TKO’s Board of Directors.

Cena will kick off his final year of wrestling later this year ahead of the 16-time WWE World Champion’s retirement in 2025. Hendry has expressed his interest in facing Cena and has vowed to offer John a TNA World Championship match should the viral Scottish star win the gold.