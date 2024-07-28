CM Punk Interested in Teaming With John Cena on Farewell Tour

CM Punk and John Cena may have been fierce rivals, but the Best in the World is more interested in teaming with the 16-time World Champion soon.

Speaking at a San Diego Comic-Con panel, Punk was asked about who he’d like to team with now that he’s back in WWE. While Punk’s first choice was Larry, his dog who now has official merch, John Cena was his second pick.

“Everybody’s asking me because (John) Cena has announced his retirement that, you know, obviously they wanna see us fight each other. I think there’s something to me and him tagging. I think that can be pretty interesting.”

Cena and Punk feuded in 2011 as part of the acclaimed ‘Summer of Punk’ that included Punk’s scathing Pipebomb on the June 27, 2011, edition of Monday Night RAW. Punk would ‘leave’ WWE as WWE Champion at Money in the Bank that year only to return eight days later and continue his feud with John.

Teaming with Cena was one of the last acts Punk would perform during his first WWE run before walking out of the company in January 2014. The pair last teamed during the December 18, 2013, edition of WWE SmackDown and earned a (DQ) victory over the Shield.

John Cena’s Retirement Tour

Cena shared at Money in the Bank 2024 that 2025 will be his final year wrestling, ending what will be a legendary 23-year career on WWE’s main roster. Already, several names have put themselves forward as potential opponents. Cena’s WrestleMania 27 adversary The Miz has said he’d love to be part of John’s farewell tour, as does ex-WWE Superstar Matt Cardona. Cena has said he does not have (or wish to use) the backstage sway to pick matches for his tour.

