Joe Hendry Teases WWE Return As Jey Uso Needs a Partner in Glasgow

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry is known for making surprise appearances whenever fans call his name, and his latest social media post has fueled speculation about a potential WWE Raw appearance next week.

During the March 17 episode of WWE Raw, Jey Uso quickly defeated Austin Theory before taking out both Theory and Grayson Waller. Later, an irate Waller challenged Uso to find a mystery partner to face him and Theory on the March 24 edition of Raw in Glasgow, Scotland.

Following the challenge, Hendry posted his signature “Say His Name and He Appears” GIF on Twitter, strongly hinting at a possible involvement in the match. Waller responded with a GIF expressing “cringe,” adding more intrigue to the situation.

Say His Name and He Appears ? ? pic.twitter.com/xDXcKxSPnu — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) March 17, 2025

Interestingly, Hendry is already scheduled to be in Glasgow on March 24 for a concert after Raw, leading many fans to believe he could be Jey Uso’s surprise tag team partner.

If Hendry does appear, it would mark one of the biggest TNA-WWE crossovers in recent memory. His surprise entry in the Royal Rumble already created buzz, and another WWE appearance would further cement his growing mainstream presence.