Watch: What Happened With John Cena After WrestleMania 41: Night 2 Went Off Air

John Cena continued to disrespect the WWE title after WrestleMania went off air.

The Cenation Leader chased history when he went up against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 41 night 2.

Many expected The Rock or Stone Cold Steve Austin to be a part of the match but fans only got disappointment in the department of surprise appearances.

The only big name that showed up was Travis Scott, who helped distract Cody for a while. Scott pulled the referee out while Rhodes went for the pin and ended up eating a Cross Rhodes for his effort.

John Cena then introduced the championship belt into the match. Cody got possession of the title after a tug of war with his opponent but he ultimately decided against using it.

What Happened After WrestleMania 41

The Hollywood star had no such qualms, on the other hand. He delivered a low blow and hit the American Nightmare with the belt to get the pin for his historic 17th world title victory.

Cena invited Travis Scott back into the ring after his win, and the show went off air with the two celebrating in the squared circle while a shocked Rhodes looked on from outside.

WWE later posted the video of John after the show as the now 17-time world champion put the title on backwards. He walked out of the arena to a chorus of boos and a big smile on his face.