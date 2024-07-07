Were John Cena and Money in the Bank Top Google Trends for Saturday?

John Cena and Money In The Bank were indeed the pro wrestling talk of the weekend, but they weren’t exactly the talk of the weekend, at least on social media.

Money In The Bank took place Saturday night, but so did other newsworthy events that it wasn’t a top 15 trending topic for Google in the United States.

John Cena was the only WWE-related topic to surpass over 100,000 searches as Cena made an appearance at the PLE to announce that his final match would take place in 2025. Although he placed sixth, Cena was “knocked out” of trending searches in part by the Jorge Masdival vs. Nick Diaz boxing fight. Diaz ended up getting the W against his longtime UFC rival in a bout of pugilism.

Despite not taking the world by storm Cena should remain a newsworthy topic on social media for days to come considering how impactful Cena’s announcement was. However, the other ongoings at Money In The Bank will likely settle down as the days pass, especially with WWE RAW picking up on Monday.

Other trending topics for July 6 was the unfortunate passing of NFL star Khyree Jackson, England vs. Switzerland in the Euro 2024 semi-finals.

Not only were there other sports topics to contend with, but American wrestling fans had plenty to stay occupied away from their screens as it was Independence Day weekend for the United States of America.

Cena was an unexpected presence at Money In The Bank making his major announcement after being introduced by Trish Stratus. Cena was early to hint at his intentions as he came out with a rally towel stating that “The Last Time Is Now.”

