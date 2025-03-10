Cody Rhodes: John Cena’s 17th WWE World Title is a Delusion

Cody Rhodes isn’t backing down from John Cena, and he made that clear during his promo on the March 10 episode of WWE Raw. Kicking off the second hour of the show, Rhodes wasted no time calling out Cena, first informing the crowd that Cena wasn’t in the building. Addressing the WWE icon’s heel turn, Rhodes shared that he doesn’t have an issue with the turn, but Cena’s actions since then.

“I don’t begrudge Cena for siding with The Rock. What I take issue with are his positive messages on social media—like a clueless child who needs to be yelled at by a teacher.”

Rhodes didn’t stop there, calling John’s aspiration to a 17th WWE World Championship “One man’s fantasy and delusion.” Wrapping up, Rhodes told the fans in New York City, as well as Cena, that “I am now the captain of WWE.

NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw@CodyRhodes and @JohnCena will be in the same ring for the first time since Elimination Chamber when #RawOnNetflix comes to Brussels, Belgium! ??



?? https://t.co/etCvS98wmM pic.twitter.com/BB4eNfAnuC — WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2025

The war of words between Rhodes and Cena is only intensifying, and with the two set to come face-to-face on the March 17 episode of WWE Raw, tensions could escalate even further. Cena and Rhodes will battle at WrestleMania 41 in one of the most anticipated title matches in years.







