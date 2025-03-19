Heel John Cena Likened To LeBron James Joining Miami Heat

John Cena shocked fans with his heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto, marking his first official role as a villain in over two decades. On the March 17, edition of WWE Raw in Brussels, Cena confirmed his heel turn with a scathing promo against the “awful” WWE Universe.

Cena’s heel turn has had everyone talking with his actions extending past pro-wrestling. On X, one fan compared John’s fall to the dark side to LeBron James joining the Miami Heat. James’ decision to sign with the Heat in 2010 spawned an immediate backlash at the time with many taking issue with the move and his televised The Decision special. Prominent basketball icons including Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan were among those criticzing James at the time.

John Cena: What’s Next?

After his explosive return to WWE Raw in Brussels, Cena will be a part of the March 24, episode in Glasgow, Scotland. With Cody Rhodes also confirmed for the show, fans can expect another encounter between the two. Rhodes and Cena will battle at WrestleMania 41, where John intends on becoming a 17-time WWE World Champion at the expense of the American Nightmare.

Many fans are still awaiting The Rock’s role in the Cena-Rhodes situation. While the Final Boss was at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, he has been absent from programming ever since. With WrestleMania 41 looming, fans eagerly anticipate the return of the Final Boss, providing Rhodes with another WWE icon he’ll need to overcome to have any chance at retaining his title.