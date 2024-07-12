John Cena Arrives In Style For India’s Wedding Of The Year

WWE icon John Cena traded in his signature jorts and baseball cap for some fancy threads to attend what’s being called India’s wedding of the year.

The 16-time WWE World Champion is one of the approximate 1,200 guests invited to the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. On social media, footage emerged of Cena’s arrival at the wedding. The wrestling G.O.A.T. threw out a few poses for the media including his iconic ‘You Can’t See Me’ hand gesture. Cena was also seen at the event being assisted by guests on how to wear a safa; a traditional turban worn by men at weddings in Northern India.

Later in the day, Cena could be seen partying with some of the guests.

The Wedding Of The Year

The happy couple getting married are Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Ambani is the son of Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia. He is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of a healthcare company. The wedding festivities have been split between Antilia, the home of the Ambanis, and the Jio World Convention Centre. Given the size and scale of the event, it’s hardly a surprise that this had been dubbed India’s wedding of the year.

The Guest List

The couple’s guest list is a who’s who of notable figures around the world. In addition to John Cena, the ceremony includes Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Boris Johnson, and Tony Blair. Earlier this year, Rhianna was one of the A-Listers at a pre-wedding celebration held in March. At the event, Rhianna performed a full-length concert, her first in either years.

In May, the couple hosted their second celebration, a four-day cruise through the Mediterranean. Once again, the couple had a massive guest list. This included surprise performances from the Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, and Pitbull.

John Cena’s WWE Plans

Cena appeared at WWE Money in the Bank earlier this month in Toronto, Canada, and shared that 2025 will mark his final year in wrestling. Cena has competed in at least one WWE match each year since making his debut on TV in June 2002. At this time, details are scarce about Cena’s impending retirement, though fans are hopeful WWE will give the 16-time World Champion a fitting sendoff.