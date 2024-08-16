John Cena Opens Up On Cancelled ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ Movie

WWE legend John Cena wants to believe that Warner Bros. Discovery shelved “Coyote vs. Acme” for ‘right reasons.’

Cena was part of the film which was nixed back in November, despite being wrapping up the filming process and screened for some audiences. There was a speculation that the movie might be released but that was not the case. The decision of Warner Bros. drew massive criticism.

During the promotion of his new film “Jackpot!”, John Cena told TheWrap about the tough part of the movie business. He acknowledged that the director and everyone involved in the movie invested their heart and soul but it was never released.

“There’s a lot there. And everyone’s perspective is different. We don’t own the film. That’s the tough part about this business, you do have a sense of ownership because you invest heart and soul. And [director] Dave Green and everybody involved, we made what we thought was a good movie.”

The popular Hollywood actor said that he would have liked to give the movie a chance but he respects the ‘right reasons’ behind the movie being scrapped off.

“I would have liked to seen it given a chance. But I’m just one person. And if it was shelved, I would have to think that it was shelved for the right reasons and it was a good business decision. I think I would have tremendous regret and shame if I look back on the legacy of the movie and it was shelved for reasons other than that.”

“So I have to believe in the process. And I love the movie, my heart and soul is in there, but it’s somebody else’s project to do what they want with and they’ve chosen accordingly.”

John Cena returned to WWE at last month’s Money In The Bank PLE where he announced his retirement tour. Fans can also see him in Jackpot!, an action comedy directed by Paul Feig which dropped on Prime Video on Thursday, August 15th.