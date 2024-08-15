John Cena’s New Movie Jackpot! Now Streaming on Prime Video

John Cena’s newest movie, Jackpot!, has been released and is now streaming on Prime Video. This marks the second project Cena has been involved in this year regarding the streaming service.

Here is a quick summary of the film provided by Amazon Prime Video.

“In the near future, a ‘Grand Lottery’ has been newly established in California – the catch: kill the winner before sundown to legally claim their multi-billion dollar jackpot. When Katie Kim (Awkwafina) moves to Los Angeles, she mistakenly finds herself with the winning ticket,” said the streaming service.

The unfortunate hunt of Awkwafina’s character leads to Cena as Noel Cassidy coming to her aid to protect her. Both must work together to survive until sundown to take home her prize. In addition, Marvel’s Shang Chi actor Simu Liu plays Louis Lewis, a rival to Cassidy who wants to murder Kim to take her earnings.

Jackpot! is directed by Paul Feig and written by Rob Yescombe. Feig is known for his directorial work on Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters (a 2016 film), and A Simple Favor.

Cena has been making the media rounds to get fans excited about his new Amazon project. He’s also getting the wrestling community anxious about his return to WWE for his retirement tour next year.

John Cena Preparing For Retirement

Cena shared at the Money In The Bank on July 6 that he wants to finish his wrestling career at the end of 2025. He plans to appear and compete for WWE throughout the year, including WrestleMania 41 in April. The surprise announcement has led to several wrestlers like WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker and Matt Cardona admitting with SEScoops that they want to face Cena before he calls it quits.

Despite the final year of his wrestling career approaching, the wrestler-turned-actor is having a successful transition to Hollywood and will be a WWE Ambassador in 2026. The future for Cena is very bright as he closes a chapter in his life.

I’ll react to Cena’s latest film in the coming days, so check back to SEScoops for an exclusive review.