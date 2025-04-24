John Cena Tells Logan Paul: ‘Now That’s How a Bad Guy Works’

Logan Paul may have solidified his status as WWE’s next marquee heel — and John Cena seems to agree. On a post-WrestleMania episode of Impaulsive, Paul revealed a pair of striking compliments from the 16-time world champion that hint at a shift in WWE’s internal hierarchy. The most direct came after Logan’s match at WrestleMania 41, where he defeated AJ Styles.

“Now that’s how a bad guy works,” Cena reportedly told him backstage. “He looked me in the eyes, pointed at me, and said that,” Logan recalled. “I was like, damn.”

Earlier in the day, Cena offered an even more cryptic statement:

“There’s going to come a time where we all wake up to Logan Paul.” Paul wasn’t entirely sure what Cena meant. “I thought the opposite — like I was going to be waking people up,” he laughed. “Time to wake up.”

But Cena’s words come amid a larger context: Logan’s increasingly dominant presence in WWE, both in the ring and in cultural buzz. Fresh off his third WrestleMania win, Paul quipped that the toll on his body wasn’t from the match — it was from doing too much.

“My lower back — it hurts from carrying this whole entire f***ing company on my back,” he said, half-joking. “WWE and this show too.”

With Cena preparing to retire at the end of the year, Paul’s trajectory feels less like a cameo and more like succession.