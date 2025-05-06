Karrion Kross Drops ‘Righteous’ Tease After Team’s AEW Exit

Vincent and Dutch, collectively known as The Righteous, have departed AEW, and caught the attention of WWE’s Karrion Kross. Following the duo’s release from AEW, Kross shared a cryptic video clip featuring himself seated in a chair, gazing into the distance. At the beginning of the video, The Righteous’ entrance theme coincidentally (?) plays in the background.

The Righteous requested their release from AEW, according to PW Insider, after not being utilized on any AEW programming throughout 2025. A source indicated that the departure was entirely mutual and that the door remains potentially open for the tag team’s return. The pair’s final AEW match occurred in September 2024, while their last appearance with ROH was in April 2025.

Kross’ suggestive video has sparked speculation among fans that The Righteous might be WWE-bound, potentially joining forces with Karrion Kross as new allies. With Kross continuing to deliver impressive performances in his on-screen role on Raw, it’s entirely possible that the Devil’s Advocate could soon have new muscle backing him.