Kevin Owens Blasts Old WWE Management For Insulting Fans

Kevin Owens is happy that the new WWE management does not insult the intelligence of the fans.

The old WWE management under Vince McMahon was notorious for changing things last minute and not following up on angles. A lot of the time, they would ignore events that took place just weeks ago, and make characters act irrationally, thinking that the fans did not remember things.

This is not the case with the new WWE management under Triple H, thankfully. Not only does the new management make sure that storylines have better continuity but fans are now rewarded for paying attention to small details and easter eggs that become catalysts for big changes.

Owens talked about this change during a new interview with the Unlikely podcast. He discussed how there has been a shift in mindset encouraged by the people at the top:

“Yeah, it’s definitely been a shift in mindset from people at the top, that our fans are smart, and watch our product, and pay attention, and remember things. And can remember things a lot better than other people that were in charge before thought they would, because I guess they didn’t remember half of the stuff we did. But the fans do, ‘cause the fans care and pay attention to what we do.”

Makes The Product Way Better: Kevin Owens

While Kevin Owens did not name Vince McMahon directly, he noted how he often had to fight the top brass back in the day over continuity issues. This is not the case with Triple H however as he knows that the fans are very intelligent:

“I had arguments with the people in charge before where I was like, ‘No, this happened three weeks ago, they’re gonna remember.’ And they said, ‘No they won’t.’ I’m like, ‘Yes they will. You’re insulting their intelligence by pretending they won’t.’ But obviously, Triple H does not think like that. He knows fans remember, and he applies it and he uses it, and it makes the product way better, in my opinion.”

Owens later also talked about his own experience as a fan before he entered the business. He noted how even at a young age he remembered things that happened before and could recognize changes such as when a wrestler was repackaged with a different gimmick.