Kevin Owens & Randy Orton Set for War at WrestleMania 41

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton hope to settle the score for good when the pair do battle at WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. During the March 21, edition of WWE SmackDown, Owens asked Orton to team with him this April and pursue the tag-team championships. Instead, Orton vowed to kick Owens’ head off his shoulders at WrestleMania, teasing a showdown between the pair.

On X, WWE CCO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque hyped up the match, saying it could only come at WrestleMania.

We’ve seen an even more determined and vicious @FightOwensFight…

…and a return to form for @RandyOrton.



There is only one place left for them to fight…#WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/gQwttbBnOA — Triple H (@TripleH) March 22, 2025

This will mark the second time Orton and Owens have battled at WWE’s Showcase of the Immortals. The pair were in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 40 in April 2024 in a match won by then-United States Champion Logan Paul.

Orton and Owens were allies in 2024 but things took a turn once Cody Rhodes agreed to team with Roman Reigns. When Orton refused to call-out Rhodes over what Owens saw as a betrayal, Owens assaulted Orton, severing their friendship, seemingly for good.

Now, the pair will do battle at WrestleMania 41 in one of the show’s more emotionally-driven matches. It remains to be seen which former World Champion is left standing tall inside Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.