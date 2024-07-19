Kevin Owens Shares Positive Update On His Mother’s Health

WWE wrestler Kevin Owens recently dropped an encouraging update on his mother’s health condition.

Ahead of WWE Money in the Bank PLE, Owens revealed on WWE SmackDown that his mother faced some health emergency and was rushed to the hospital in Quebec. He revealed that he and his family had to stay at the hospital with her.

Taking to his X account, Kevin Owens shared a positive update on his mother’s health. He dropped a photo of his mother sitting up in the hospital bed. She held his son’s ‘Just Keep Fighting’ shirt. Owens wrote an apt caption: “She kicked out.”

The former WWE Universal Champion had previously explained that he didn’t stay back the hospital as his mother would have a problem with that. His mother has been supporting his dream of becoming a pro wrestler from the very beginning of his career. Well, the prayers of the fans have been heard and she is doing better.

Owens’ last appearance took place during the Money in the Bank premium live event on July 6. At the show, he joined forces with Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton but they faced a loss against The Bloodline’s Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and Tama Tonga.

Kevin Owens had been teaming up with Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes to take on the Bloodline members. However, with KO currently away from the scene, The Bloodline has been wreaking havoc. They recently took out Randy Orton by putting him through the announce table with Cody Rhodes helplessly witnessing the disaster. Meanwhile, ‘The American Nightmare’ will put his title on the line against Solo Sikoa at next month’s WWE SummerSlam PLE on August 3.

