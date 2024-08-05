Jacob Fatu’s SummerSlam 2024 Injury Spot Was Reportedly Planned

The SummerSlam spot with Jacob Fatu that has been a matter of discussion among fans was something WWE had reportedly planned in advance.

The Bloodline member had seemingly hurt his foot while delivering a top rope splash to Cody Rhodes through the announce table during the main event of the show.

A video that surfaced online on Sunday morning saw the 32-year-old wearing a walking boot, further pointing to his injury being real.

Fightful Select has since provided some more updates on Fatu. According to them, the spot with Jacob selling his leg following the move was pre-planned.

Contrary to popular belief, no audible was called during the bout. Neither Jimmy Uso nor Jey Uso was planned to be a part of the main event in any capacity. Talent and staff believed Jacob Fatu to be okay following the match.

What’s Next For The Bloodline?

Roman Reigns has already been making a big impact for WWE since his return. The YouTube video of his comeback has garnered over 2.5 million views in less than 24 hours, and the $600 custom WWE Championship belt announced after his appearance has already sold out.

The Original Tribal Chief, however, will need some help if he wants to take back his spot from Solo Sikoa and all the new members of The Bloodline.

The big thing to see will be if Reigns finds new allies in his fight against his own cousin or if old friends return to help The Head of The Table in his new quest.