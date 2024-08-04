Watch: Jacob Fatu Spotted With Walking Boot After SummerSlam 2024 Spot

Jacob Fatu’s SummerSlam foot injury has seemingly been confirmed with a new video of the WWE star that has surfaced online.

Social media influencers and YouTube creators The Haroon Twins posted a video with The Bloodline star on their Instagram account this morning.

In the video as seen below, Fatu was spotted wearing a walking boot, seemingly confirming that the WWE star was legitimately hurt at the PLE last night:

Jacob Fatu appears on a HaroonTwins IG Reel this Sunday Morning wearing a walking boot. ? pic.twitter.com/UFyD0KHTs4 — SEScoops (@sescoops) August 4, 2024

Just went back and rewatched this and fuck man… my nigga Jacob Fatu is really hurt.. you can see the anger in his eyes.. this really sucks man.. fuck. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/GRsOLT5BdM — Steez (@ChrisSteez_) August 4, 2024

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland took on his Twitter to send wishes to the Bloodline star after hearing about his injury:

Heard the news

Heal up Jacob???????? — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) August 4, 2024

Jacob Fatu’s Injury

Last night’s WWE event saw Solo Sikoa challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of the show in a Bloodline Rules match.

The members of Sikoa’s Bloodline all tried to help their Tribal Chief win this match. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa both came out first but Kevin Owens and Randy Orton brawled them out of the arena.

Jacob Fatu was next in line and he appeared as Cody was looking to deliver a series of Cross Rhodes on Solo to win the match.

Fatu attacked the American Nightmare and took him out of the ring. He then delivered a top rope splash on Rhodes through the announce table.

The Wolf of The Bloodline seemed to have suffered an injury in this spot, however, as he clutched his foot immediately afterwards and looked to be in pain. He was taken out of the match after the spot and didn’t participate in the bout any further.

The post-show video also saw Fatu trying to avoid putting any strain on the injured foot while being helped to the back and Triple H confirmed that he was ‘banged up’ at the post show press conference.

The new video further supports the belief that Jacob Fatu was legitimately hurt from the spot. Stay tuned with SEScoops for more updates on his injury.