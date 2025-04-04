Liv Morgan: I Am The Best & My Best Is Yet to Come

During a recent episode of WWE Raw, Wade Barrett praised Liv Morgan, calling the Women’s Tag Team Champion one of the best competing today. While flattered by the praise, Morgan made clear to Khel Now that she is in a league of her own.

“I am the best, not one of the best. I’m glad that I’m finally getting the kudos, the respect, the adoration, the admiration, and the flowers that I deserve.”

Over the past year, Morgan has gone from popular underdog to commanding presence atop WWE’s women’s division. 2024 saw Morgan hold the Women’s World Championship for the majority of the year and become the first-ever Women’s Crown Jewel Champion. Now one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champion, Morgan is pleased with how far she’s come and how far she plans on going.

“This is the best year of my wrestling career so far. The best version of Liv Morgan that you’ve seen so far. But the best is still yet to come.”

Fans can expect Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to walk into WrestleMania 41 as champions though who they’ll defend against next remains a mystery. Whether it be the teased team of Maxxine Dupri and Natalya or NXT’s Meta-Four girls, Morgan and Rodriguez are ready to take on all-comers.

In a women’s division that has never been more competitive, Morgan’s rise isn’t just a personal triumph—it’s a shift in the hierarchy.