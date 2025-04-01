Fan Carrying Liv Morgan’s Mugshot Ejected From WWE Meet & Greet

Liv Morgan isn’t laughing about her 2023 arrest, something she made very clear this week in London, England. Ahead of WWE Monday Night RAW in London, a fan attended a meet-and-greet hoping to snap a photo with Morgan. But instead of bringing merch, a championship belt, or a personalized sign, they showed up with a printed copy of her December 2023 mugshot.

TikTok user Asad shared a video of the moment, explaining what went down:

“Someone brought a Liv Morgan photo shot pic when she got arrested so they refused to take picture with them so we sang them bye.”

In the video, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio are seen waving goodbye to the fan while the rest of the crowd sings them out. Clearly, Liv, her allies, and the rest of those at the event didn’t see the funny side of the fan bringing up Morgan’s legal trouble.

Morgan was arrested in Sumter County, Florida, where she was charged with marijuana possession. Her attractive mugshot quickly went viral. Some fans praised her appearance in the photo, while others tried to capitalize on it, printing it on t-shirts and other gear. At the time, it was reported that Morgan had no heat with WWE, reflecting their changing stance on marijuana.

Morgan’s arrest did not stop her from having a career-defining 2024 with several massive wins to her name. To this day, the former Women’s World Champion remains one of WWE’s most beloved stars, but if you’re bringing up her past for laughs, don’t expect a photo op.