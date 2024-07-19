Liv Morgan Plans On Showing Dominik Mysterio What She Brings To The Table

Dominik Mysterio may have been the grand prize of a WWE match in 2005, but Liv Morgan plans on winning over ‘Dirty Dom’ without stepping in the ring.

Speaking to Rusic & Rose on The Big Show, Morgan was asked about whether Mysterio’s affections would be on the line in a match. The reigning WWE Women’s World Champion said she plans on winning over Dominik the “ol’ fashioned way” and plans on showing him what she can do.

“I don’t want to win him in a match. I want him to see what I bring to the table because I see so clearly what he brings to the table.”

Dominik, or rather the custody of him, was on the line at WWE SummerSlam 2005 in a ladder match between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. While Rey won the match, much to the delight of Dominik at the time, the Judgment Day has acknowledged Eddie as his father since turning heel in September 2022.

What’s to Come?

Morgan will defend her WWE Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley next month at WWE SummerSlam 2024. On this week’s RAW, Mysterio’s efforts to be forgiven by Ripley were rebuffed while Liv remained interested in the Judgment Day star. As SummerSlam draws closer, the WWE Universe will have to wait and see which side Mysterio takes when Mami and Morgan meet in Cleveland.

