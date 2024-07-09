Liv Morgan Very Pleased To See Rhea Ripley’s WWE Raw Return

Liv Morgan may be more pleased to see Rhea Ripley return to WWE TV than she let on during the July 8, 2024, edition of WWE Monday Night Raw.

In the show’s main event, Morgan and Dominik Mysterio teamed to defeat the LWO’s Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega. After the match, it appeared Dominik was going to give in to Morgan’s advances until Ripley made her return after months off of TV. Her comeback saw Morgan scurry to the back while Raw went off the air with a tense face-off between Ripley and Dirty Dom.

Liv Morgan Reacts to Rhea Ripley’s Return

The WWE Women’s World Champion was able to avoid a run-in with Ripley and seemed somewhat pleased to see her nemesis back on TV after Raw went off the air. In a backstage clip, Morgan was seen smiling as she watched Ripley verbally lay into ‘Dirty Dom.’

Could Morgan be grinning at the tensions between Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley that fans saw at the end of the show? Morgan has hardly been subtle in her efforts to woo Dominik and these tensions could see Mysterio fall closer in line with the Champ. The question, however, remains as to whether Liv genuinely cares for Mysterio, or if her affections are merely a plot to take even more from Rhea Ripley.

Ripley’s return comes after suffering a shoulder injury in April during a backstage attack by Liv that also ended Ripley’s tenure as WWE Women’s World Champion. Ironically, Morgan herself missed months of action due to an attack by Ripley and has therefore shown no remorse for causing the Australian’s injury. All we know for certain now is that this unlikely love triangle will be a focal point going forward on WWE Raw.