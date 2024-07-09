Rhea Ripley Returns & Liv Morgan Flees, What Happened After WWE Raw

In a dramatic conclusion to Monday’s WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley made her long-awaited return, bringing the simmering tension between herself, Dominik Mysterio, and Liv Morgan to a boiling point. The climax of the evening saw Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio team up against Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega, which ended in their victory. As the duo celebrated their win with a passionate embrace in the ring, Rhea Ripley’s music hit and the arena erupted.

Mami made her way to the ring and business picked up in a big way. Morgan, seemingly aware of the impending confrontation, quickly fled the scene, leaving Dominik alone in the ring. The tension was palpable as Ripley approached Mysterio.

- Advertisement -

Her demeanor was far from welcoming, a stark contrast to the celebratory mood moments earlier. When Dominik attempted to greet her with a hug, Ripley’s cold response spoke volumes. As RAW went off the air, fans were left with the image of a clearly displeased Ripley.

What Happened After Raw

The USA Network feed cut off early, but we can see here just how displeased Ripley was.

This is what happened after USA Network cut the feed. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/LlnhIKJwD4 — ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) July 9, 2024

What’s Next?

Expect to see Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan at SummerSlam, one of our five WWE SummerSlam 2024 card predictions. This dramatic return sets the stage for what promises to be an explosive summer ahead as the next chapters in this ongoing saga are written. We’re now wondering:

- Advertisement -

How will Ripley address Dominik’s closeness with Morgan?

What are Morgan’s true intentions?

Where do Dominik’s loyalties truly lie?

Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan’s Love Triangle Explained

The complex dynamic between Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Liv Morgan has its roots in early 2023 when Ripley won the women’s Royal Rumble match by last eliminating Morgan. This victory propelled Ripley to a dominant 380-day reign as Women’s World Champion, during which she aligned herself with Dominik Mysterio as part of The Judgment Day faction.

However, the situation took a dramatic turn on April 8, 2024, when Liv Morgan launched a backstage attack on Ripley, resulting in a legitimate injury to Ripley’s right arm. This forced Ripley to vacate her championship.

During Ripley’s absence, Liv Morgan began making overtures towards Dominik Mysterio, attempting to lure him away from his loyalty to the injured Ripley. Morgan’s true intentions remained unclear – was she genuinely interested in Dominik, or was this a calculated move to disrupt The Judgment Day? The tension continued to build as Morgan’s interactions with Dominik became more frequent and intimate.

Her interference in one of Dominik’s matches backfired, costing him a victory and adding another layer of complexity to their relationship. As weeks passed, speculation mounted about how Dominik would navigate his loyalty to Ripley and his growing connection with Morgan. Fans eagerly anticipated Ripley’s inevitable return, wondering how she would react to this apparent betrayal.

With Ripley now back in the picture, the true test of loyalties and intentions begins.