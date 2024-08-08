Liv Morgan Reacts To Viral Fan Crying At WWE SummerSlam Betrayal

Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan has found the funny side to one young fan’s despair over what transpired at WWE SummerSlam 2024. The August 3, PLE saw Morgan retain her title against Rhea Ripley after Dominik Mysterio betrayed his ‘Mami.’

Morgan and Mysterio locked lips after the match, much to the dismay of one young fan who has gone viral on TikTok. The clip in question shows the young fan crying as Morgan and Mysterio celebrate after the match.

This video has gained a lot of attention with over 181,000 views on the original video and many more on other platforms. The fan has also been noticed by those in WWE with RAW announcer Samantha Irvin comparing her reaction to Survivor Series 1996.

When wrestling correspondent Stephanie Hypes pointed the finger of blame squarely at Morgan, the reigning Women’s World Champion found the matter very funny.

Morgan’s reaction marks a significant shift for Liv, who has in the past taken a much gentler approach to fans being upset. In 2023, a fan at an episode of SmackDown was left in tears after Liv was beaten, ironically by Rhea Ripley. The young fan was taken backstage where she got the chance to meet with the then-face Liv as seen in the touching interaction below.

What’s Next?

On this week’s RAW, Morgan was officially welcomed into the new Judgment Day which consists of Liv, Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Carlito, and Finn Balor. The faction launched an attack on Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley in the closing moments of the show though Morgan was lucky to avoid being put through a table by the Australian.

Ripley and Priest have vowed that brutality is coming to the new Judgment Day following what happened at SummerSlam. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest on Liv Morgan and her role in the Judgment Day.