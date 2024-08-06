Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest Promise Brutality For the Judgment Day After WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are ready to wage war with the ‘New’ Judgment Day after what has transpired since SummerSlam. At the Biggest Party of the Summer, Priest and Ripley were betrayed by Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio respectively and would come up short in their championship matches.

On RAW, it was revealed that Balor, Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Carlito have remained aligned and have added Liv Morgan to their ranks. Priest’s match with McDonagh ended in a DQ when the Judgment Day members got involved, but Ripley came to the aid of the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Speaking after the show, Damian Priest made clear that there’s more to being a true member of the Judgment Day than having the name.

“They call themselves The Judgment Day, but that whack ass group is not The Judgment Day. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are The Judgment Day, not those clowns.”

Rhea Ripley agreed with her ally and vowed that brutality is coming for the new Judgment Day after all that has transpired.

“After all this bloody betrayal, I don’t think they’re actually ready for the brutality that we’re going to hand them, because it’s going down.”

The saga of the Judgment Day has been lengthy and has seen multiple members be recruited and exiled from the gothic faction. Now, Priest and Ripley, two of the faction’s longest-serving members find themselves on the outside. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for more of this war of the Judgment Day.