Logan Paul Ready to Take LA Knight to Court Over PRIME Truck Damage

Logan Paul and LA Knight’s next face-to-face altercation may come in a courtroom rather than a WWE ring if the Maverick has his way. On Twitter, Paul shared some legal paperwork for Knight and is hoping for a trial in front of a jury.

Paul’s complaint stems from Knight stealing the Maverick’s PRIME energy truck during the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam 2024. At the Biggest Party of the Summer, Knight damaged the vehicle. Paul is alleging “civil theft and willful property damage” and is seeking compensatory and exemplary damages in addition to attorney fees and costs.

Knight won the United States Championship at SummerSlam, ending Paul’s reign with the gold that had been the longest of the past decade. After SummerSlam, the Maverick gave credit to Knight but made clear he’d been in touch with WWE’s ‘Megastar’ about the truck.

What’s to Come?

LA Knight is ready to build a legacy after capturing the United States Championship at SummerSlam. That path will begin this Friday as the new U.S. Champion is being advertised for SmackDown in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The show will also feature the return of Roman Reigns, and AJ Styles is reportedly expected to make an appearance, his first since Clash At the Castle: Scotland.

After years with WWE, Knight is finally a champion on the main roster, a reign many believe is long overdue. Though he was able to dispatch of Logan Paul at SummerSlam, it may not be long before the two come to blows, albeit of a legal kind, very soon.

