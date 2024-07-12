Logan Paul Hits 250 Days As U.S. Champion, With Just Two Defenses

WWE U.S. Champion Logan Paul has reached a milestone with the title, though that’s hardly a surprise given his sporadic title defenses.

This week, Paul hit 250 days as WWE United States Champion, the second-longest reign of any U.S. Champion of the past decade (behind Austin Theory’s 257-day reign.) This milestone number has seen Paul leapfrog legends who held the gold including ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin (239 days,) Sting (232 days,) and the inaugural U.S. Champion Harley Race (181 days.)

While Paul is WWE’s longest-reigning current champion (and the only title holder to still have a title won in 2023) he’s hardly been a fighting champion. Since capturing the title at WWE Crown Jewel from Rey Mysterio, Paul has had just two title defenses. His first came at the Royal Rumble where he earned a DQ win over Kevin Owens. The second saw Paul defeat Owens and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40.

This alarming statistic will no doubt spark debate as to whether Paul’s reign has gone on too long. In the past, WWE has used a 30-day rule, mandating a title defense once a month or else the champion is stripped of the title. In recent years though, this unwritten rule has quietly been scrapped and champions like Paul can go months without a match.

Proponents of Paul will argue that fans outraged at his sporadic title defenses are only making Paul into a more loathsome heel, a role he has excelled in since arriving in WWE in 2021. For as much ‘heat’ as Paul’s reign has gotten though, there will be plenty who argue that a full-time member of the roster is more deserving of a reign with the gold.

What’s to Come?

In recent months, Paul has been feuding with LA Knight, and a title match between the two is expected. While not confirmed, many expect said match to come at SummerSlam 2024 next month. The August 3, event will take place from the Cleveland Brown Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, the home of the Maverick.

Whether Paul’s title reign ends at SummerSlam or not, the YouTuber-turned-Superstar has his sights set on a richer prize. Paul is confident he can become WWE Champion one day, if he commits fully to wrestling. Paul has challenged twice for the Undisputed WWE Championship but failed on both occasions.