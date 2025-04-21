Logan Paul Claims To Be The Best After WrestleMania Win

At WWE WrestleMania 41, Logan Paul extended his show-record to 3-1 with a win over an icon of the ring: AJ Styles. Speaking backstage after his match, Kross rejected the notion that the result would’ve been different had his friend Jeff and Karrion Kross not provided a distraction.

“I’m sorry, what? What are you saying. I’m not sure I understand what you’re saying… A win is a win.”

With another win to his name, Paul is excited for what the future brings. When asked what’s next, the former United States Champion made clear he isn’t picky when it comes to opponents.

“Whatever I want [against] whoever I want. This company knows I’m the money, this company knows I’m the best, this company knows I’m the future. I’ll answer any call, I’ll wrestle any match, anytime, anywhere, against anyone.”

Paul has been wrestling in WWE for three years and even his most ardent critics can’t ignore his in-ring ability. Whether it’s in another personal feud or pursuing a title, fans can expect big things for whatever’s next for the Maverick.