Logan Paul Suggests CM Punk Hampered His Chance Of UFC Run

Logan Paul suggests that CM Punk’s failed UFC run might have dampened his chances of competing in the promotion.

The former WWE US Champion recently invited interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall on his podcast. They talked about things such as Aspinall potentially joining WWE after retirement and more.

When the possibility of Logan joining the MMA world came up, the wrestling star revealed that he actually pitched the idea to Dana White, only to be ghosted by the UFC president:

“I did. I told Dana [White] for UFC 300. I texted him, I said, ‘Hey man, consider me available to fight on the undercard in The Sphere.’ Yeah, [he] basically completely ignored me [laughs], which I think spoke volumes. Haven’t bothered him about it since. But I think for the right fight, the right amount of money, man, I’m an entertainer at the end of the day,”

He Fucked It Up: Logan Paul

Tom Aspinall then brought up the failed UFC career of CM Punk, which ended with a record of 0-2. Logan Paul suggested that he could be a better fighter than the Straight Edge Star and that Punk getting dominated in his UFC outings hurt his own chances of getting in the business:

“He fucked it up. After that Dana was like ‘I’m never doing this again.’ But dude, I’m not CM Punk. He’s a great wrestler not a great UFC fighter. I think I would be a much better UFC fighter than I would just a boxer.”

Logan Paul has recently been involved in a feud with AJ Styles after the YouTube star eliminated Styles from the men’s Royal Rumble match.